These are some of the best motorcycles for new riders

KTM 390 Duke

Starting a new adventure out on two wheels is exciting to say the least. However, picking out your first ‘big’ motorcycle can prove tricky as there are various requirements to bear in mind.

Of course, you can pick any motorcycle, but ideal bikes for new riders help to make those first few trips a whole lot easier and more enjoyable. Here, we’re picking out some of the best available today.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

You get very futuristic looks with the Svartpilen 401

>

The eye-catching Svartpilen 401 might look like it’s from the future, but it’s very much rooted in its ability to provide a rider-friendly experience. Powered by a 373cc single-cylinder engine, the Svartpilen has more than enough performance for new riders, but it’ll also prove to be cheap to insure and run.

This performance is backed up by decent brakes and a really minimalist design that stands out from the crowd.

Yamaha MT-07

The MT-07 is a firm favourite among new riders

>

The MT-07 is one of the most popular ‘new rider’ motorcycles out there, with this ‘hyper naked’ motorcycle’s combination of brisk performance, light weight and clever on-board technology making it a great fit for many riders.

It’s got a new rider-friendly upright riding position, while features such as LED indicators and headlight help to make things feel a lot more premium.

Triumph Bonneville T100

A new Chrome Edition of the T100 has been released

>

Triumph has a long extensive range of motorcycles, but the Bonneville T100 feels like the perfect fit for new riders. It isn’t overly powerful, but incorporates the same classic look and feel of some of Triumph’s larger bikes.

Those classic looks are accompanied by a very pleasant exhaust note as well as a great level of fit and finish.

KTM 390 Duke

The 390 Duke brings light, agile handling

>

KTM’s eye-catching 390 Duke is definitely a bike for new riders that want to get noticed. But as well as the bright graphics and colourways, the Duke has light and nimble handling that can turn every road into something exciting.

Upright handlebars help to give plenty of control while a full-colour TFT display clearly relays all of the key information required back to the rider.

Ducati Scrambler

The new Scrambler is lighter than before

>

Ducati tapped into a new portion of the market with the release of its Scrambler range and now, after a number of successful years, it’s been updated. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Scrambler is available in a variety of colours and designs so that each rider can tailor it to them.

It’s got a clear 4.3-inch TFT display, too, while connectivity features mean you can easily pair your phone to the bike’s system to access different apps via the Scrambler’s handlebar controls.

Honda CB500X

The CB500x has a more adventure-inspired design

>

If you’re after a motorcycle with a little more ‘adventure’ to it, then the Honda CB500X could be right up your street. It’s got a far more upright riding position than others here, giving a clear view of the road ahead.