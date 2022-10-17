Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival dates announced

Goodwood has announced the dates for its most popular motorsport events in 2023.

Following on from 2022’s sell-out events, the Festival of Speed (FOS) – which attracts around 200,000 people every year – will take place slightly later than it did this year, with 2023’s show happening between July 13 and 16.

Next year’s iteration will mark 30 years of the show, with Goodwood saying it will ‘celebrate three decades as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility’.

The Goodwood Revival celebrates past motor racing. (Goodwood)

Held later in the year is the Goodwood Revival and sees classic models taking to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in a period-style event where participants and attendees are encouraged to dress up in clothes of the era. It celebrates the circuit’s original years of operation between 1948 and 1966.

Next year’s Goodwood Revival will be the 25th time the show has taken place, with the firm saying it will feature ‘greater use of future-proof sustainable fuels in the cars taking to the track’.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: “Following a spectacular season at Goodwood, we’re delighted to announce the dates of our 2023 motorsport events, as we start preparing for an exhilarating year both on and off the track.

2023 dates announced! The 2023 Festival of Speed presented by @MastercardUK will be held on 13 – 16 July 2023. Tickets on sale at 0900hrs on Monday 7 November. #FOS pic.twitter.com/Ivxa4sULLJ — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) October 17, 2022

“2023 is already set to be very special as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, encompassing 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of Revival – it’s certainly going to be an unmissable year.”