Almost 200 new EV charge points to be installed near tourist sites

Charging point

Dozens of new charging points for electric vehicles near popular tourist routes will help people explore Scotland in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner, the tourism minister has said.

Ivan McKee was speaking after VisitScotland announced 194 charge points are to be installed at 92 tourism businesses.

Businesses successfully applied for money from the Electric Vehicle Charge Point Tourism Recovery Fund to pay for the new chargers – which will be located in 20 local authority areas.

Small to medium enterprises, as well as micro enterprises, were able to apply to the fund, with most of the new charge points to be installed at self-catering businesses.

Mr McKee said the move could help Scotland become a “world leader in 21st century tourism”.

The charge points will be installed throughout Scotland (PA)

He added: “The announcement of these new charging points will allow visitors and locals to explore Scotland’s beauty spots in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner.

“To meet our climate targets, not only do we need to see more people choosing to travel by public transport and active travel, but people who choose to drive must have the confidence to choose electric.

“That’s why this investment is so welcome, as it supports sustainable tourism options while also supporting our commitment to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.”

Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development at VisitScotland, said: “Tackling climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing Scottish tourism now, and in the future, and we want to inspire future generations to say that Scottish tourism led the way and made a difference.

“The popularity of the fund shows tourism businesses have a clear understanding of the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy and the benefits to offering visitors a sustainable transport alternative.