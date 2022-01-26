BAC Mono to adopt hydrogen power

BAC Mono hydrogen

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has teamed up with powertrain engineers Viritech to create a hydrogen-powered version of its Mono sports car.

Liverpool-based BAC first launched the Mono back in 2011, with the lightweight sports car designed to offer a pure and unfiltered driving experience. It has traditionally been powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but this will be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell setup in this new version.

Viritech, who develop hydrogen powertrains in the automotive, aerospace, power and marine sectors, has won a Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) which will help to push this project forward.

The Mono is usually powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine

Neill Briggs, BAC co-founder and director of product development, said: “We are delighted to be working with Viritech and its ground-breaking approach to FCEV. Technology has always been at the forefront of our development, and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do.

“Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

Lightness has always been a core principle for the Mono supercar, and BAC is proud to partner with Viritech to continue this approach. #BACMono pic.twitter.com/Tvu55mhTBO — BAC (@discovermono) January 26, 2022

BAC’s Mono will provide the basis for the creation, but despite the conversion to hydrogen power the firm says that the resulting vehicle ‘continues to be led by BAC’s principles of uncompromising performance and driver experience’.

The partnership is also being used to help BAC reduce its emissions by 2030, following an announcement that it was going ‘climate positive’ in 2019 through the use of a carbon offsetting programme. It has previously explored the use of ultra-lightweight materials such as graphene and niobium as a way of ‘maximising the efficiency of future vehicles’.