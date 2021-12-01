Vauxhall reveals new Astra Sports Tourer with bold new look

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Vauxhall has revealed the estate version of the Astra, which wears the same bold new look as the hatchback and gets a hybrid powertrain from launch.

Called Sports Tourer, the more practical model becomes Vauxhall’s first estate to get the firm’s new design language.

It gets the Vizor front end, which sees the front end given a single black panel that stretches the width of the car between the LED headlights, sporting the Griffin emblem in the middle.

(Vauxhall)

The all-new rear end features the same high-mounted tail lights as the hatchback model, with a thin strip of light that stretches to the far edges of the rear end. There are sharp creases lower in the tailgate as well as the lower corners of the bumper.

Lifting the tailgate reveals a large load area with a flat lip that should make it easier to put big, heavy items inside. Overall the model is slightly shorter than its predecessor, but still has a healthy load area of 608 litres with all seats in place, or 1,634 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

This drops to 548 and 1,574 litres in the hybrid version as the battery pack eats into boot space.

(Vauxhall)

That plug-in hybrid model will be available from launch, with the petrol-electric powertrain making 222bhp. In the hatchback model, this provides up to 35 miles of electric range and CO2 emissions of just 24g/km.

This engine comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the petrol and diesel options, which range in power from 109bhp to 128bhp, have a six-speed manual as standard.

The cabin has been updated too, with a new dashboard that includes a 10-inch digital instrument display and a 10-inch infotainment display. Physical switches are still included for regularly used items such as the temperature controls, while the display also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.