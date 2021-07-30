Two men embark on jaunt to Scotland and back in classic Cortinas

Gurj Kalair and Jason Rickards, who are planning on driving their two Ford Cortinas from Willenhall to Inverness and back again within 36 hours to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Mechanic Jason Richards, aged 50, from Bilston, and his friend, Gurj Klar, aged 32, an information technology agency teacher, from Wolverhampton, plan to start their journey on August 28 and complete the round trip in just 36 hours.

By doing so they hope to raise more than £1,000 for Macmillan and the National Heart and Lung Foundation.

Jason, who works at the I-Fit Auto Centre, will be driving his 50-year-old 1971 K-registered Ford Cortina which he has owned for 10 years.

His friend, Gurj, will be behind the wheel of his 49-year-old L-registered Cortina which he has owned for eight years.

Jason said: "It will certainly be a challenge not only for us but for the cars as we have never tried anything like this before.

"The longest journey I have ever taken in the Cortina is 150 miles to Blackpool.

"As a mechanic, with a workshop at Bilston, I will have my tools in a support vehicle with three people following from Fast R, based at Bilston, who will be filming and using drones to capture all the action as we make our way across the country.

"They will be posting the videos on YouTube and FaceBook through which we hope to get donations.

"The support crew will also be carrying spare parts provided by Central Auto Parts, of Wolverhampton.

"In return we will be carrying their stickers on our car windows and at each stop we make for fuel and comfort breaks we will be rattling our buckets to get donations.

"We are hoping to get two hours rest during the journey.

"We have never tried anything like this before but I have had family members who have had cancer and my three-year-old niece, Poppy Parker, from Bilston has heart and lung problems.

"My father, David, aged 68, also from Bilston, suffered from heart problems and died two months ago."