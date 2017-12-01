Toyota refreshes Auris range for 2018

Toyota has announced a refresh of its Auris range for 2018, featuring a higher entry-level specification.

Gone from both the Japanese hatchback and estate’s line-ups is the previous Active base trim grade — with Icon taking its place.

This means standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, front fog lights, DAB radio, automatic air conditioning and Toyota’s ‘Safety Sense’ package, bringing lane departure warning, road sign assist and automatic high beams.

At the top of the range remains the Excel model, which features 17-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara upholstery, Toyota’s Touch 2 infotainment system with voice functions and 3D maps, LED headlamps, push-button start, heated leather seats and dual-zone climate control.

Underneath the bonnet, customers still have a choice of two engines — a 1.8-litre hybrid option that Toyota says is “currently the choice of almost three-quarters of UK Auris customers”, or a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

The 1.8-litre hybrid unit, paired to a CVT transmission, produces a total of 134bhp and 142Nm of torque — taking the Auris from 0-60mph in 10.7 seconds and up to a top speed of 112mph. Fuel economy is a claimed 72.4mpg with CO2 emissions of 91g/km.

(PA)

As for the 1.2-litre turbocharged option, customers can choose between the CVT transmission or a six-speed manual. Power output for the smaller unit is 113bhp and 185Nm of torque and, despite the lower output, has a quicker 0-60mph time of 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. Claimed fuel economy is 58.9mpg with emissions of 112g/km CO2.

The refreshed Auris range is now available, although Toyota has yet to publicly state prices.