Inside the Elizabethan manor house on the market for £1.65m

Acton Manor in Stourport. Photo: Rightmove

Acton Manor, which has five bedrooms, is a Grade II listed timber framed country residence that dates back to 1580.

It boasts several period features including open fireplaces, elm wood floorboards and exposed timber.

Inside the property up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

An advert for the property on Rightmove says it has a "wonderful dining hall with a large inglenook fireplace housing a wood burning stove".

The drawing room features open timber framing and a fireplace with a solid timber surround housing a wood burning stove.

Inside the property up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

And there are further reception rooms include a study/sitting room as well as a barn and stable block.

The lawned gardens wrap around the house and the property includes a summerhouse, gazebos and three paddocks, one of which includes a children's play area and zip wires.

Inside the property up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

The advert says: "Acton Manor is a Grade II listed timber framed country residence that dates back to 1580.

"Over the years it has been refurbished and is very well-maintained and presented.

The garden. Photo: Rightmove

"It offers an abundance of original character and features including open fireplaces, flagstones and elm wood floorboards, solid oak internal doors throughout, exposed timbers and Iroko hardwood leaded glass windows."