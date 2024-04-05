Popular plant fair returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The plant fairs at Bodenham Arboretum, which is between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, are a firm favourite with gardeners and this year’s spring event will take place on Saturday, April 6.

Martin Blow of organisers Plant Hunters' Fairsm said "We are really excited to return to this wonderful arboretum. The plant fair is completely free to enter and there will be a great line up of specialist nurseries attending, laden with flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs to provide instant colour, and lots of later flowering plants for colour into the summer and beyond.

"The mix of nurseries ensures there’s something for every type of garden; little gems to tempt the most discerning plants person and lots of help and advice for the new or less experienced gardener.”

The plant fair is held just next to the main arboretum entrance and is free to enter with free parking. It takes place between 10am and 4pm.

The arboretum will also be open on day at the standard entry rates.

Bodenham Arboretum is situated south of Bridgnorth just off the A442.

More information can be found at planthuntersfairs.co.uk