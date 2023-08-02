School benefits from fund helping children have better start

Pupils at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School have benefitted from Tesco’s Stronger Starts grant scheme by receiving £1,000 towards the purchase of waterproof clothing and footwear to enable pupils to explore the outdoors

Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School in Kidderminster is supporting the £5 million Tesco grant programme to provide extra food and activity equipment so they can get a stronger start in life.

The scheme comes after Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School received £1,000 to purchase waterproof clothing and footwear which will allow all pupils to use the school’s outdoor Forest School facility all year round.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who voted for our school and to our Parent Teacher Association for submitting such a compelling application.

“The waterproof clothing and footwear purchased will enable our pupils to explore the outdoors whatever the weather.

"Our children enjoy the freedom of being outdoors whilst engaging in learning opportunities that will help them to become confident learners.

“We are indebted to Tesco for the opportunity to apply for such a wonderful grant and are really grateful to Tesco for the funding we received.”

Tesco’s Stronger Starts grants will help schools and children’s groups provide equipment for healthy activities and nutritious food, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, to support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Customers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

The Stronger Starts scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, will replace the current Tesco Community Grants funding programme.

Recent research from Groundwork found that 78 per cent of schools are currently having to provide food for children from their own budget.

The Stronger Starts research found that over half or 51 per cent of parents agree that their child struggles to concentrate at school if they do not have breakfast.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life.

"Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too.

“As a business that is at the heart of communities across the country, we know that urgent action is needed to support the development and prospects of young people.

"We hope our initiative will help families that are struggling to keep children fed and active.”

Schools and children’s groups will be able to apply via Groundwork for a grant of up to £1,500.