Kidderminster nursery children demonstrate their swimming skills at special end of year gala

Nursery children have been enjoying demonstrating their swimming skills

Often having their first taste of swimming when they start at Little Trinity Nursery in Kidderminster, for children in the Yellow Bumble Bee room aged between two to three-years-old, a lot of time is spent working on building confidence to be independent in the water.

Little Trinity Nursery manager Gaynor Carter said: “At Little Trinity children start learning to swim from the age of two.

"First, they learn to be confident in the water, and as they progress, they are then taught to swim on their fronts and their backs.

"They do have flotation belts and 'noodles' to help keep them safe but as they steadily make progress the use of these aides is reduced.”

Every year the nursery invites parents to share what the children are doing, welcoming them in to observe a swimming lesson and see the progress that their child has made.

For the older children, aged between three and four in the Red Ladybird room, the children participate in an annual swimming gala with each child competing in team races and parents again cheering them on in their teams of Jellyfish, Dolphins, Starfish and Sharks.

Gaynor added: “It’s truly satisfying for all our staff to see how much each child has progressed over the nursery year and just wonderful to be able to share with parents.

“This year all the scores were within a couple of points with the Red Ladybird’s Jellyfish team taking the win by just one point, and all children received an engraved medal and a certificate as a keepsake.