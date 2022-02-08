LBC's James O'Brien thanks Kidderminster Harriers for amazing day

James O'Brien said he had never been prouder to support the club

Harriers fans suffered late heartbreak on Saturday, as two late West Ham goals scuppered hopes of an upset for the generations.

James O'Brien described it as one of the most amazing days of his life despite the end result.

He said: "Kidderminster Harriers were within two minutes of pulling off the biggest FA Cup shock in the history of the most famous trophy in the world.

"Considering we routinely struggle to get more than a few thousand fans in the stadium, the scale of that achievement and the quality of football played by my home town team was just phenomenal.

"Oddly, I'm still gutted, still heartbroken, but so proud.

"Thank you lads, every single one of you for not just giving fans of the club the most unforgettable day of their lives, but for reminding all fans of football of the magic of the FA Cup."

Harriers already had Championship side Reading as a scalp this year and looked set for penalties but for a late goal from Jarrod Bowen in the 121st minute.

James admitted he didn't really want to talk about anything else on his show today.