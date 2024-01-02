Watch: Communities in Bewdley and Stourport hit by flooding from rising river

Areas of land around the river in Bewdley and Stourport have begun to see flooding as the heavy rainfall of the last week and overnight have caused river levels to rise and banks to burst.

Beales Corner has been left under water again after a night of heavy rain

Photos taken by the Express and Star show the area around Beales Corner in Bewdley covered in flood water, while the grounds on the land under the Bridge Street bridge in Stourport have become waterlogged.

The notorious flood area of Beales Corner in Bewdley has flooded every year since 2020, with residents finding ways to protect their homes through sandbags, flood gates and other devices to minimise the damage of the flooding, with the river expected to peak at between 4.3m and 4.7m on Wednesday morning.

Residents around Beales Corner have been working to protect their homes

While the flood defences have been put in place on the Severnside South section of the town, meaning barriers along the town centre, the Environment Agency has stated that the barriers at Beales Corner will not be deployed due to the construction of the Flood Risk Management Scheme.

The flood defences are in place along Severnside South in Bewdley

In Stourport, the Playland Fun Park and the parkland around it are under water, while Severnside and the access road to Stourport Marina have been hit by rising flood water.

The continued heavy rain is expected to continue until tomorrow, with Storm Henk expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain across much of southern England and Wales and the Met Office issuing amber and yellow warnings.

Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.

The parkland has flooded as water levels have risen

Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.

The amber warning is in place from 10am to 8pm today, while a yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 9pm.

Ducks take to the flood water around Bridge Street in Stourport

It says: "Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities.

"Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption."

Stourport has been hit by flooding, with the Playland Fun Park underwater

The weather is expected to stay unsettled throughout the week across the UK but there are signs it could calm down after the weekend, the Met Office said.