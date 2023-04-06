Notification Settings

Police close road after tree falls on power cables

By Megan Jones

Police have closed a road in Bewdley after a tree fell on live power cables.

Hoarstone Lane in Timpley, Bewdley, was closed at around 1pm on Thursday after a tree between 40 and 50 foot in length fell on power cables.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said there was a possibility the tree could fall completely, and take the cables with it.

National Grid have been informed, and Highways staff from Worcestershire County Council were on route to the scene.

Police have said the road was likely to remain closed for some hours.

Traffic data at around 3.30pm revealed traffic was coping well in the area.

Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

