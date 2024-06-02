5 things Wolverhampton is allegedly really good or the best at according to research

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Over the years, Wolverhampton has been dubbed 'the most romantic city', 'the best for teaching' and 'the best weekend away for football fans'.

Whether it is finding a licensed taxi, going on a cheap night out, or finding somewhere to go to University as a first generation student, apparently Wolverhampton has it all.

Now, using previous stories published by the Express & Star and after compiling over a year of stories featuring the city, we have made a top five list of the best things the area has ranked the top for.

Queen Square, Wolverhampton