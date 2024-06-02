5 things Wolverhampton is allegedly really good or the best at according to research
Is Wolverhampton the best? Our comprehensive list details some of the things the city has previously ranked 'good' for.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the years, Wolverhampton has been dubbed 'the most romantic city', 'the best for teaching' and 'the best weekend away for football fans'.
Whether it is finding a licensed taxi, going on a cheap night out, or finding somewhere to go to University as a first generation student, apparently Wolverhampton has it all.
Now, using previous stories published by the Express & Star and after compiling over a year of stories featuring the city, we have made a top five list of the best things the area has ranked the top for.
Wolverhampton ranked among 'cheapest nights out': According to research gathered in November 2023 by short-term loan advisor, Moneyboat, Wolverhampton was ranked as the 'cheapest Christmas night out', in the UK, ranking sixth on a list, being beaten only by Sheffield and Bradford.
Wolverhampton is the 'taxi licence capital of England and Wales': Analysis of data given by the Department of Transport revealed that Wolverhampton has the highest number of licensed taxis and private hire vehicles in the country.
Wolverhampton has the 'most first generation students': In September 2023, a Daily Mail report found that The University of Wolverhampton was found to have the most first generation students of any UK university.
Wolverhampton is the 'second cheapest place to live near an Outstanding school': In July 2022, a report held by Money.co.uk found that Wolverhampton held the some of the lowest house prices if you wanted to live near an Ofsted rated 'Outstanding' school, being beaten only Wakefield.
Wolverhampton is 'best place to live in the UK': In March 2020, Wolverhampton smashed years of negative polls to be named as the UK's best place to live in a survey held by Provident's Unbroken Britain Communities. The 2020 report came after the area was ranked as being one of the worst areas in a YouGov poll in 2018.