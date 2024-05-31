City ready to party as popular day of inclusion returns

With just one week to go until Wolverhampton Pride 2024, people are being encouraged to get their tickets to the festival on Saturday, June 8 at Old Market Square before advance ticket sales end and prices slightly increase.

Alongside headliners Denise van Outen bringing her live DJ set and Duncan James entertaining the crowds on the Carlsberg Marston’s Plaza Stage, the line-up also includes sets from vocal drag sensation Trixie Lee, rapper Nate Ethan, musical theatre star Jaymi Hensley and male vocalist Lee Anthony.

There will also be performances from Birmingham-based queer company Fatt Projects, tribute act Abba Gems, DJ and saxophonist Rafael Sax and Arena Theatre ‘How’ve You Been Dragged Up’ stars ElliXia Q Valentine and Miss Sundi.

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James will be the headliners at Wolves Pride in 2024

Prices are £4 for adults, £2 for concessions (12-17 years, over 65s, disabled and carer) with under 12s going free and, from Saturday, June 1 up until the event, tickets will increase to £5 for adults, £2.50 concessions and £1.25 for under 12s.

Wolverhampton Pride 2024 is brought in partnership with Wolverhampton Council, Enjoy Wolverhampton, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y LGBT Youth, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub, Wolverhampton Homes and Arena Theatre.

Ian Fegan, director of city economy and partnerships at Wolverhampton Council said: “Wolverhampton Pride is now a firm staple in the city’s events calendar.

"I hope to see as many people as possible coming along to be part of a day when we are all able to come together to celebrate, honour and show our support for the LGBT+ community.”

A new addition to this year’s event is the introduction of the Pride Village, sponsored by LWC Independent Drinks Wholesaler, taking place on Victoria Street.

This area is free for all to attend and will be the host of the Pride Village market, the University of Wolverhampton Village Stage and will be the starting point for the Pride Parade, which is sponsored by Wolverhampton’s Business Improvement District.

The stage will have a variety of entertainment hosted by Dicky Dodd, taking place between 12pm and 5pm, while Pride Afterglow will be located at Pride House on Skinner Street.

Several fringe activities such as yoga, needlecraft, a quiz, and a board game group have been organised by Wolverhampton LGBT+ that offers alternative ways for people to be involved in Wolverhampton Pride.

The day is an inclusive one, with people coming from all over the community to take part

In past years, the event was just one day, but has now spread to a full weekend event as, from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, a range of activities will be taking place across the city.

These include a book club at Central Library, pre and after pride parties at The White Hart, a Dance Area at Gorgeous Nightclub and workshops at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

There will be several road closures around the event space to ensure the safe delivery of the event.

From Wednesday, June 5 at midnight until Monday, June 10 at 11.59pm, Market Square Road will be closed due to the build of the Pride Plaza, with no pedestrian access on Old Market Square during this time as well.

From Saturday, June 8 between 6am and 11.59pm, there will be no through road on School Street, but access to the rear of businesses via School Street will be maintained.

There will be access to Fold Street Car Park and the exit from Fold Street will be between Idea Shop and Istanbul Restaurant.

Market Square will be full of people, colour and music for the event. Photo: Google Street Map

On the same day, Victoria Street will be closed between 8.30am and 6am on Sunday, June 9, while there will also be a rolling road closure between 12pm and 2pm on Princess Street, Lichfield Street, Darlington Street, Berry Street, Queen Street and Victoria Street to enable the Pride Parade to make its way safely around the designated route.

Additionally, Market Car Park, Bell Street Car Park and School Street Car Park will be closed between midnight and 11.59pm on Saturday, June 8, with Market Car Park remaining closed from Thursday, June 6 until Sunday, June 9.

For more details on other car parks that are available to use please go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/parking-and-roads/city-centre-car-parks

All information is on Wolverhampton Pride’s website at pridewton.co.uk.