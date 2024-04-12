Fresh appeal to find Wolverhampton man who has been missing for a month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were alerted to the disappearance of Kenneth, aged 32, on March 12.

It is believed that he boarded a bus to the Cannock area on March 11.

Kenneth is described as being around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair.

Have you seen Kenneth?

He was last seen wearing a black coloured Superdry jacket that had a hood with a cream lining, a black woolly hat, grey tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe down the side and black trainers. He also had a white carrier bag.

Staffordshire Police said officers are conducting a "number of enquires" but have urged Kenneth, or anyone who knows where he is or has seen him, to get in touch so they can "make sure he is okay".

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 452 of March 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.