Petition gains momentum for immediate pause to ‘major rule change’ after thousands of Wolverhampton bins go uncollected

Wolverhampton Council's new policy sees bin collectors reject household waste if the resident has not followed the correct rules to ensure a better quality of recycled waste.

This has led to thousands of homes' refuse not being collected and angry residents confused about which bits of waste should be washed before being binned.

Residents have also complained that the new strict recycling bin rules are leading to more fly-tipping.

Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert, who claims the new 'check before you chuck' represents a major rule change, launched a petition on change.org just over two weeks ago.

She said she had aimed to get 500 supporters in the space of a month but had hit her target in around half that time.

Councillor Celia Hibbert with some supporters of her campaign

The petition, which is still open, demands the immediate pause to the ‘major rule change’ on recycling bins.

Responding to the reaction it has received, Councillor Hibbert said: "We have hit 500 signatures well before our target date.