Man accused of kidnapping businessman in Wolverhampton city centre was desperate for cash, jury told

On Monday, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how the businessman was abducted from a car park in the city centre after leaving his office at about 5.30pm on October 10 last year.

He was forced into a van where he was tied up and blindfolded by four men who threatened him with a gun.

Mr Rupert Jones, prosecuting said: "On October 10, 2022 Maninder Singh along with three other men abducted an accountant after he left work. It happened in broad daylight not far from his office in Wolverhampton where the man worked.