University in three-year extension with sport performance company

Wolverhampton University said it has extended its analysis provision and partnership with United States based company Hudl for a further three years. Staff and students work with Wolves and Albion among other clubs and sporting academies.

Hudl internet platform has been providing its software for use on the University’s Football Coaching and Performance degree since 2020. The software has provided invaluable insight and experiences for students working with football clubs in the region.

The university's football coaching and performance course boss Martin Harrison said: “Having the Hudl software as part of our course enhances the club partnerships that we have with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

“Our students can gain first-hand experience of using industry standard software in both paid and unpaid placement opportunities, increasing their employability prospects in the performance analysis field.

"We are pleased to be a leader in developing the next generation of performance analysts, where many of our graduates are now working in full-time jobs at elite sports clubs.”

Former professional footballer and lecturer Kerys Harrop adds: “We have really enjoyed hosting workshops with the Birmingham County Football Association and professional academies, teaching coaches and players about the use of the Hudl software to enhance their performance.”