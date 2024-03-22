New audio equipment is a game changer for bowling fans

Regulars at Penn Bowling and Social Club, on Manor Road, Wolverhampton, have raised their hearing aids to a range of new, state-of-the-art audio equipment designed to help those who are hard of hearing.

The new equipment, which includes microphones, speakers and a range of software, was purchased with the help of donations from councillors Stephen Haynes and Paul Singh, with general manager Gavin Craddock, saying the equipment made it easier for many of their members.

Mr Craddock said: "Fundamentally we do have a lot of club supporters from various groups in the local area who are hard of hearing. The microphones and audio system that we previously had just weren't cut out for it.

"This new equipment just makes it more inclusive for those members. We hold a lot of meetings and functions and bingo on the weekends and many people are hard of hearing. So it just makes it easier for them."

The club had previously had a smaller audio system, however the equipment was failing to do the job efficiently enough.

Mr Craddock continued: "It really has been great. We know it's a small thing really. But it has made a big difference with our locals. And it's less embarrassing when things haven't gone well or it hasn't worked.

"We have used it a lot since we got it. We actually have this group called Sponsored Breaks who work with ex-armed forces members to provide them and their families with holidays in a sponsored camper van. They did a quiz event last year and everyone had to be deadly silent. They can really let loose now.

"Sponsored Breaks are holding another event here on April 25, anyone who wants to have a go at the quiz and hear the new equipment is more than welcome to come along."

Penn Councillor, Paul Singh, added: "This bowling club provides a lot of services, it's not just a place to go to have a drink, there are many other things that they do for the community there.

"This sound system is going to help support those who need that extra help hearing, that will really help the community when these events are taking place."