Rail delays between Codsall and Albrighton due to animals on the line
A railway operator has warned of train delays and possible cancellations due to animals on the track.
West Midlands Railway said on Wednesday at around 7.45pm that animals were on the line between Codsall and Albrighton.
In an update to X (Twitter), the company said: ”Due to animals on the railway between Codsall and Albrighton services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.”