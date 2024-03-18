Plans lodged to build nearly 100 bungalows in Wolverhampton to replace post-war prefabs

The proposals to build 99 new energy-efficient homes have been submitted by Wolverhampton Homes.

They will replace 93 prefabs on the Lincoln Green Estate in Bushbury.

It is part of Wolverhampton Council’s citywide strategy to identify solutions for 4,100 out-dated homes built by old, non-traditional construction methods.

The first wave of demolition is set to start this month with 26 ageing bungalows to be pulled down over the next four months across the Lincoln Green Estate on Alleston Road, Grosvenor Road, Lincoln Green and School Lane, and in the Wood End and Portobello areas.

Planning applications for new homes in the other two locations are also imminent.

The majority of the bungalows to be demolished are vacant, while six tenants have been temporarily relocated, with construction works on the new bungalows set to start later this year.

All of the old bungalows have been declared defective under the 1985 Housing Act and suffer from a number of issues including failing structural elements, leaking and poorly insulated roofs, very poor thermal efficiency, and wet rot in the floor.

The new, modern housing will also provide a greater ability to adapt properties to meet tenants’ needs.

The overall non-traditional housing stock replacement programme is being managed on behalf of the council by Wolverhampton Homes and follows consultation with residents.

A computer generated image of what the new homes on the Lincoln Green Estate could look like

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, Councillor Steve Evans, said: “The non-traditional built properties are in such poor structural condition that they can no longer be economically and satisfactorily maintained.

“For the safety and comfort of our residents, we are delivering better homes in the long term that they can make their own in the same location.

“We will continue talking with all those affected and have engaged with all tenants, who are relishing the prospect of moving into brand new homes.

"They understand the absolute necessity to remove these out-dated bungalows and replace them with new modern homes.

“It is a key priority of our council plan to ensure we provide good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods for all our residents.”