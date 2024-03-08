Wolverhampton ranks lowest for breastfeeding mothers after 400 join in study

The first-time mothers have joined the national Assets-based feeding help programme Before and After birth study (ABA-feed), which has been running at 15 sites across the country, including the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

The ABA-feed study aims to optimise local support to see if it can help improve breastfeeding rates. The study sees new mothers being separated into two groups, with one receiving the standard information and support and the other receiving additional support offered before and after their babies are born.

Abbie Brown and baby Louie, who both took part in the programme

The programme comes as it was discovered that fewer women in the UK breastfeed than in other parts of the world, with Wolverhampton having some of the lowest rates in the country.

In the programme, it was also revealed that Wolverhampton has some of the lower rates for mothers who choose breastfeeding over formula options, with research suggesting that these mothers would have continued to breastfeed had there been more support.

Now, it has been announced that more first-time mothers in Wolverhampton have taken part in the RWT portion of the programme than in any other area.

Poppy Davis, breastfeeding peer support and engagement coordinator at the RWT, said: "We have been delighted with how the study has gone, and feedback from parents who have been supported by our Infant Feeding Helpers has been fantastic.

"While we have to wait until March 2025 until we have the published results from the study, we have felt the model of support has been really successful, so we are planning to continue with the study's model."

First-time mum Abbie Brown, 27, took part in the study and was supported by volunteer Robin Norton, 35, from Wolverhampton, she said: "As a first-time mum, the main thing I was worried about was feeding my baby.

"The trial itself was really easy to take part in, I answered a few simple questions online and I even got some vouchers at the end. My infant feeding helper, Robin, offered me information, encouragement and a shoulder to lean on without any pressure and I am so grateful that I had her to support me."