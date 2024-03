Dudley Street in the centre of Wolverhampton was being dug up on Monday.

The pedestrianised road, which fronts the Mander and Wulfrun centres, was re-paved in 2007, as part of a £4 million scheme to regenerate the city centre.

A further £900,000 was spent upgrading the paving in 2017.