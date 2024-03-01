So what can you put in your recycling bin if you live in Wolverhampton?

Thousands of bins have gone unemptied after residents were deemed to not be properly disposing of their rubbish.

Find our here what you can and can't put in your recycling bin to stop contamination.

Tags are being placed on any recycling bins that contain the incorrect items asking residents to remove anything that shouldn’t be there.

Items that can be put into your recycling bin:

aerosols ✔

cardboard (e.g. cereal boxes, delivery boxes, cardboard envelopes - remove plastic inserts, polystyrene and packing tape) ✔

drink cans ✔

foil packaging ✔

food tins - empty and rinse out ✔

glass bottles and jars - empty and rinse out ✔

household plastic bottles - remove any pumps (e.g. shampoo, washing up liquid, bleach) ✔

newspapers, magazines and catalogues ✔

paper (e.g. computer paper, envelopes, flyers, leaflets) ✔

paper bags ✔

greetings cards without glitter ✔

plastic drinks bottles (e.g. milk, squash, pop bottles) ✔

plastic packaging - empty, rinse out and remove any film/soft plastic lids or absorbent pads in the bottom (e.g. margarine tubs, yoghurt pots, food trays) ✔

food and drink cartons (e.g. juice, soup, milk) ✔

Do not put any of the following into your recycling bin:

pizza boxes (as they are too contaminated by food residue) ✖

polystyrene (e.g. food containers, packaging inserts) ✖

nappies and sanitary products ✖

garden waste ✖

textiles, clothing or bedding ✖

electrical items ✖

glittery cards ✖

wrapping paper ✖

laminated paper ✖

shiny metallic paper ✖

sticky paper (e.g. sticky notes, sticky labels) ✖

tissues ✖

ribbon and bows decorations ✖

cling film ✖

food waste ✖

soft plastic wrappers (e.g. crisps, sweet packets) ✖

laminated pouches (e.g. pet food, coffee) ✖

medicine packs (e.g. plastic paracetamol packets) ✖

plastic bottles containing hazardous chemicals (e.g. anti-freeze) ✖

toothpaste tubes ✖

wet wipes ✖

cotton wool/pads ✖

plastic bags ✖

needles or medical waste ✖

hard plastics (e.g. toys, reusable water bottles) ✖

batteries ✖

gas bottles ✖

any other general waste ✖

shredded paper ✖

drinking glasses ✖

Please do not use bags, cans should be crushed, plastic bottles should be squashed with the lids screwed back on and boxes should be flattened.

Do not squash recycling into your bin, as this may get stuck and prevent it coming out of your bin when being emptied.

If any of these items are in your bin, your bin will not be collected.

Incorrect items in your black bin means waste can't be recycled and has to be disposed of separately, costing money and losing environmental benefits.

Put your bin on the kerbside before 6.30am on your collection day.