Sessions set to help people learn about digital phone change

Most telephone providers are moving customers to upgraded services using digital technology between now and 2025 and BT EE is hosting drop-in events around the West Midlands for people to find out more about its Digital Voice home phone service.

There are two drop-in sessions held by BT EE to introduce their Digital Voice home phone service taking place in Wolverhampton.

These will take place on Wednesday, February 28 from 10am to 3pm at Bilston People’s Centre at Excel Church on Wolverhampton Street in Bilston and Wednesday, March 27 from 10am to 2pm at Central Library on Snow Hill in Wolverhampton.

The sessions will provide people with the opportunity to raise concerns or questions directly with BT about the changes.

Councillor Obaida Ahmed, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for digital city said: "The landline is here to stay but it is being upgraded to replace the old analogue technology with a more reliable, future-proof digital service that will support residents for years to come.

“The Council is determined to ensure all residents are 100 per cent digitally included with access to devices and connectivity.

"These events in Wolverhampton will be a chance to find out what Digital Voice is, why the change is necessary and what it means for you.

"They are drop-in sessions so there is no need to book, please just turn up.”

The sessions will help people learn about making the switch when they upgrade to full fibre broadband, and how telecoms providers should contact customers before their switchover is due to take place.

For more information, go to gov.uk/guidance/uk-transition-from-analogue-to-digital-landlines