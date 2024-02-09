Three Wolverhampton social care providers given new ratings - with one 'needing improvement'
Last month's scores for social care services have been released – with three services in Wolverhampton given new ratings.
By Lauren Hill
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals three services in Wolverhampton have received ratings from the start of January.
House of the Flame Lily was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on December 14. The rating was published on January 9.