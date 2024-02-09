Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's silver lining after seeing Wolves 'batter' his beloved Everton 3-0
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham admitted the silver lining of visiting Wolverhampton after seeing his beloved Everton beaten by Wolves was seeing the improvements to the town centre.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
The former Labour cabinet minister was in Birmingham on Wednesday for a joint press conference with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street about their plans to replace the axed HS2.
The famous Toffees fan did not take long to remember his last visit to the region, seeing his team lose 3-0 to the Old Gold on December 30.
He said: "I was at The Molineux over Christmas to see my Everton get, well frankly battered by Wolves.