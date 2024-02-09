Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's silver lining after seeing Wolves 'batter' his beloved Everton 3-0

The former Labour cabinet minister was in Birmingham on Wednesday for a joint press conference with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street about their plans to replace the axed HS2.

The famous Toffees fan did not take long to remember his last visit to the region, seeing his team lose 3-0 to the Old Gold on December 30.

He said: "I was at The Molineux over Christmas to see my Everton get, well frankly battered by Wolves.