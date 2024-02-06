Celebration of legendary Wolves player Billy Wright's milestone at city centre pub which bears his name

The first England player to receive 100 caps and a veteran of over 500 appearances over 20 years for Wolves – his only club – the Billy Wright pub, in Princess Street within a goal kick of Molineux was christened in 2011 when it changed its name.

Ever since it has been a popular haunt for Wolves fans on match days and other football fans who are attracted by the name of the former midfielder or defender, who grace pitches worldwide.

Landlord of the Billy Wright Tracy Fleet, who has worked there for most of the years it has been so named, put on a buffet for customers and a karaoke with suitable football and Wolves themed songs like Hi Ho Silver Lining on the playlist.

She said: "We get a lot of people coming in because they are football fans and want to have a drink at the pub that bears the name of one of England's finest footballers.

"A French newspaper came in and did a feature on the pub recently so the message of Billy Wright has spread far and wide. There are pictures and memorabilia all over the pub which people like to see, particularly new visitors, and obviously it is a gathering place on match days for Wolves fans, most of whom know about Billy Wright even if they never saw him play.

"The fact he would have been 100 today is certainly a milestone to mark so we thought we would have a bit of party to celebrate his life and career."

Andrew Mulgrew, aged 72 said his dad took him to saw Billy Wright play in the twilight of his career and although he didn't remember much of the game, his dad used to wax lyrical about how good he was.

He said: "The fact he turned out for 20 years for just the one club and made 500 appearances is quite remarkable – it would certainly be rare in this day and age."

David Turner, a season ticket holder at Wolves said he always came into the Billy Wright pub on match days. He said: "He was arguably the greatest player the country has ever produced, certainly probably the best Wolves player ever and the tributes to him here and the general atmosphere of the pub is great for football fans."