Three 'selfless' police officers to be given award after rescuing 'unresponsive' man from Wolverhampton canal

Insp Matthew Barnes, Police Constable Simon Jesse and Student Officer Aaron Numan were called on September 29 of last year to reports of a male in distress, who appeared to be drowning in the canal off Albion Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, the West Midlands Police officers found the man "face down" in the water on the far side of the canal in a section which was difficult to reach, with no nearby towpath.

Members of the public said the man had "stopped struggling" just a few moments earlier.

Quick-thinking officers Simon and Aaron didn't hesitate to enter the water and were soon joined by Matthew, who had not long arrived at the scene.

The trio swam to the man and safely got him out of the water and onto the nearest towpath.

Aaron, who joined the region's police force almost two years ago, said: "We could see the top of the man’s head in the canal. We both knew there was only one option and that was to get in the water and get him out.

"To be honest, we didn’t even speak about it. At the end of the day, our priority as police officers is to save lives and protect the public. We knew what we needed to do."

Simon, who is heading into his sixteenth year with West Midlands Police, added that the water became deep "very quickly".

He said: "We didn’t have an issue getting into the water, it was getting the male that was a challenge.

"If there is the chance of saving someone’s life, you do it. I think any officer would do the same – we just happened to be there on the day."

After the man was successfully rescued from the canal, he remained unresponsive. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

The officers, with the help of two of their colleagues who had arrived at the scene, immediately began attempts to resuscitate the man.

They administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 15 minutes before paramedics joined them.

Despite a pulse being successfully re-established, the man sadly did not regain consciousness and died five days later.

Although the man did not recover, the actions of those involved in the rescue gave his family a chance to see him at the hospital.

In recognition of their heroic actions, the trio of officers have been named the winners of the Wolverhampton area West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Award.

Insp Becky Taylor, who nominated them, said: "Without a second thought each one of those officers put their lives at risk.

"This was a completely selfless act of bravery and one that should be recognised."

Speaking about receiving the award, Aaron said it was a "great feeling" to be recognised, whilst Simon added that it was "a bit of a surprise".

The officers will be presented with their award – which has been sponsored by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors – later today at Tally Ho Conferencing and Banqueting Centre in Edgbaston, Birmingham.