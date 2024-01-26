Wolverhampton city centre educational transformation breaks new ground as work under way

The £61 million city council development – supported by Government funding - is considered the 'jewel in the crown' of Wolverhampton's City Learning Quarter master plan.

It is expected to establish new educational facilities for the City of Wolverhampton College, Adult Education Wolverhampton and the Central Library.

The main facility is situated around the Old Hall Street and St George's Parade area of the city centre, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street, where the former Faces nightclub building once stood.

Computer-generated images show what the interior and exterior of the City Learning Quarter main site could look like

Enabling works such as utility diversions, welfare construction and hoarding installation have been completed; strip-out, demolition and ground preparation works are ongoing and piling has now started to establish the foundations for the new building.

Planned works on the Central Library will also be announced in due course as part of the City Learning Quarter investment.

Work is also progressing well on the £8.1m Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the City of Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road campus which is due to be completed in July this year.

Council Leader, councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “It is a very proud moment to see our City Learning Quarter city centre vision becoming a reality.

"It will have a visible and tangible impact on the City of Wolverhampton and its residents, making a massive difference to everyday life through direct investment in skills and education - it has the potential to unlock future opportunities for all in the city.

Computer-generated images show what the interior and exterior of the City Learning Quarter main site could look like

“The new facilities will provide a vital facelift to our city centre and will be an inspirational environment for people to learn in, also offering excellent connections to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes.

Mal Cowgill, principal at City of Wolverhampton College, said: “The latest milestone in the construction of the City Learning Quarter is great news for the city, the college and for the thousands of students and apprentices who will benefit from its first-class training facilities in the years to come.

"The city centre campus, along with that in Bilston, will play a major part in driving up skills levels across the region and further position the college as a leading education provider in the West Midlands.”

Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: “This marks a significant milestone for our community. This visionary project, supported by substantial government funding, reflects our commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and fostering skills development.

"As the campus takes shape, it will not only rejuvenate our city centre but will also serve as a catalyst for positive change, particularly for the youth. This transformative initiative, backed by a diverse range of funding sources, ensures that Wolverhampton remains at the forefront of educational excellence."