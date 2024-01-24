Popular fundraising bike ride returns for another year round the Wrekin

Compton Care has opened registrations for its popular Round the Wrekin cycle fundraiser, taking place on Sunday, May 19 and marking the seventh year of the event.

Last year’s event saw more than 400 supporters take part and raise more than £32,000 to help fund the charity’s work supporting people with life limiting conditions and their families in the local community.

Starting from Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club in Kingswinford, three new routes have been designed to offer something for all abilities.

The ‘Hugh Porter Challenge’ is a 21-mile route touring quiet lanes through Badger and Beckbury and is suitable for cyclists aged 11 and older, while the ‘Compton Care Classic’ is a 60-mile route offering big descents and beautiful scenery for those aged 16 and older.

Finally, ‘The Epic’ is the ultimate 100-mile challenge and takes seasoned cyclists deep into the Shropshire countryside, featuring a brand-new climb over the Long Mynd and the Wrekin.

Cycling legend Hugh Porter and his wife Anita Lonsbrough continue to play an integral part in the event’s organisation and success and will be there on the day to greet participants.

Hugh Porter said the event was one he loved being part of and encouraged people to get involved in the event.

He said: "I think people are very impressed about the organisation and the professionalism of the event, such as the roadside mechanic and the people out on the course, plus the feeding stations where people can stop on the mid-distance and the longest distance, so everyone is looked after.

"The other thing that appeals is the great camaraderie of the event, with everyone getting together to talk about their experiences, and the fact that it's raising money for a great cause.

"Both Anita and I love this event and we always go the extra mile to support it, so I'll be there on the day to welcome all the riders and send them off and we both get a great kick out of presenting the medals to them after hearing their stories, so it's a privilege to be involved with it."

Community and events fundraiser at Compton Care, Cara Bright, said: “We are delighted to be launching this year’s Round the Wrekin with the support of Hugh and Anita.

"Building on the success of previous years, we have revisited the routes to make them even more accessible and exciting, for both young and experienced cyclists.

“Everyone who takes part will receive their own Round the Wrekin 2024 medal and we have lots of new benefits for participants including finish line food for all participants and a brand-new event supporter, HIGH5, who will be keeping cyclists fuelled with nutritious energy gels.

“One thing we hear time and again is how amazing the atmosphere on the day is.

"Since the event began, it’s raised £200,000 for our patients and their families, which is just incredible, and we’d like to thank everyone involved from start to finish for their support.

"If you’re new to the event this year, we’d encourage you to sign up as soon as possible to kick start your training and make the most of our fantastic early bird offer.”

The charity is offering a £5 discount to anyone registering for the event before Friday, February 16.

To make the most of this early bird offer and to find out more, go to comptoncare.org.uk/roundthewrekin.