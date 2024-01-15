Watch: Lorry sheds its load of wood in Wolverhampton city centre causing rush hour delays

Heavy traffic could be seen piling up on Bilston Road on Monday evening as a result of the incident, with delays on approach to the Bilston Street Island.

One motorist said: "Part of the ring road is closed off by police. It is havoc in the town centre as all the traffic is being diverted from St John's Retail Park down to the tram island."

The rush hour disruption has been caused by a lorry, which was carrying a large quantity of wood, shedding its load.

A passerby said that the heavy goods vehicle had pulled over opposite to the Sytner Wolverhampton BMW garage on Ring Road, St George's, at around 2.15pm.

A picture taken at around 2.30pm on Monday shows the wood leaning signficantly to the side of the lorry

Pictures sent to the Express & Star show stacks of wood aboard the lorry leaning significantly to one side.

A later video shows the load being cut free from the lorry and falling hard onto the ground.

Due to the heavy traffic, West Midlands Metro has warned customers of delays to services in the area.

In a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter, the tram provider said: "Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"Due to heavy traffic on the Bilston Road around The Royal (caused by a lorry losing its load) we currently are experiencing delays to our service."