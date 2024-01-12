Charity founder donates £7,500 to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to help disadvantaged young people

Sebbie Hall, from Lichfield, spreads kindness by providing grants to organisations that work with young people who are disadvantaged due to disability.

He has a rare chromosome anomaly resulting in physical and communication difficulties, together with moderate learning disabilities.

His family understand the difficulties that people with disabilities face, both socially and when trying to gain employment.

The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation was set up by Sebbie and his family in March 2022.

It works to fund projects for people with learning disabilities, to enable them to lead fulfilled lives, keeping kindness always at the forefront.

A video posted on Sebbie’s social media account shows just how his vital work has benefited people at the pantomime.

As part of his mission to continue spreading kindness, Sebbie donated 64 teddy bears to the Grand Theatre during the pantomime season, with one being handed out to a young person in the audience at the end of every performance of Snow White.

Chief executive and artistic director of the Grand Theatre, Adrian Jackson said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to Sebbie for his support and for the great idea he had of spreading kindness at our panto.

"The fundraising was a triumph, and our audiences were clearly very generous.

"We look forward to spreading more Grand Theatre magic to all those who benefit from Sebbie’s kindness.”

For more information visit sebbiehall.com