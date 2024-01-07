Wolverhampton ranked second-best Premier League city for weekend away for visiting fans

A new study by online casino company KingCasinoBonus has revealed which towns and cities with Premier League clubs make for the best weekends away among football fans in the new year. Newcastle comes out on top closely followed by our very own Wolverhampton.

The ranking scored each city out of ten based on how easy the city is to navigate, the affordability of accommodation, travel, and refreshments, and the social scene quality – such as bars, restaurants, and takeaways.

The final score is an average of all factors – regardless of which team fans are supporting – so the study also reveals which team is the cheapest within cities with two or more clubs.

Wolverhampton comes behind Newcastle as the second-best city break for Premier League fans, with an overall score of 5.8 out of ten – it was ranked among the cheapest for travel to and from the stadium, with an estimated taxi fare of £3.79.

It also came out as the second-cheapest place for overnight accommodation, with hotel rooms priced at an average of £88 per night.