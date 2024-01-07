Watch: Dozens of firefighters battle meat plant blaze in Wolverhampton

More than 50 firefighters were sent to Scotbeef Ltd based in Stafford Court off the A449 Stafford Road near Coven to tackle the incident following reports of a flames and smoke spewing at the site at around 3am.

The A449 dual carriageway was also shut to traffic between Broadlands and Greenfield Lane for several hours as crews fought to bring the flames and smoke under control.

While bus operator National Express said its services were diverted to other roads due to the blaze.

Fire service vehicle outside Scotbeef near Wolverhampton

Firefighters at Scotbeef near Wolverhampton

The scene at meat factory Scotbeef of Stafford Road

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Good progress being made. Keep windows and doors shut.

"Over 50 Firefighters remain at a factory fire off the Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, assertive actions are being taken to extinguish the fire. The A449 between Broadlands and Greenfield Lane remain closed, please avoid the area."

No-one was hurt during the incident which saw blue watch from Fallings Park Fire Station among the first to arrive on the scene.

West Midlands Police said its officers assisted by manning the road closures.

Scotbeef which supplies beef and lamb to retailers here and abroad and overseas has been approached for comment.

Last year the Stirlingshire based company proposed to make about 50 redundancies at the Stafford Road meat processing plant after it lost a major contract with a high street supermarket chain.