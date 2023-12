Supermarket opening times: Christmas hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more

Supermarkets are often rammed with people in the run-up to December 25, with overflowing trolleys and long checkout queues both common sight.

As ever, the major supermarkets will be reducing their hours.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, the big stores will be observing normal Sunday trading hours, but there will be some long days for staff on December 23.

Some retailers, such as Aldi and Lidl, are closing all their stores on Boxing Day to give workers an extra day off, but others will be open with reduced hours.

These are the opening time for stores across the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire from Saturday, December 23, to Boxing Day, and for New Year.

Aldi opening times

All stores

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9.30am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 9.30am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Asda opening times

Bloxwich, Brierley Hill, Cannock, Cannock (Lichfield Road), Darlaston, Halesowen, Wolverhampton

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Coseley, Kidderminster, Netherton, Sedgley

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Dudley (High Street), Heath Town

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Dudley (Merry Hill)

Saturday, December 23: 8am-8pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Great Bridge, Oldbury, Stafford

Saturday, December 23: 24 hours

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Tipton

Saturday, December 23: 6am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Walsall

Saturday, December 23: 7am-11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Lidl opening times

Bilston, Birmingham (Dudley Road), Birmingham (Solo Road), Blackheath, rierley Hill, Cradley Heath, Great Bridge, Netherton, Stafford, Stourbridge, Walsall (Ablewell), West Bromwich, Willenhall, Wolverhampton (Blackhalve Lane)

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Wednesbury, Wolverhampton (Finchfield Lane)

Saturday, December 23: 8am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Morrisons opening times

Aldridge, Bilston, Burntwood, Kidderminster, Kingswinford, Pendeford, Walsall (Lichfield Street), Walsall (Wallows Lane), Wednesbury, Willenhall

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day):

Cannock

Saturday, December 23: 6am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day):

Sainsbury's opening times

Amblecote (Brierley Hill), Blackheath, Cannock, Kidderminster, Oldbury, Perton, Reedswood (Walsall), Stafford, Wednesfield, Wombourne

Saturday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 8am-8pm

Wolverhampton (St Marks)

Saturday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 8am-8pm

Tesco opening times

Birmingham Spring Hill

Saturday December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Cannock, Walsall Brownhills, Willenhall

Saturday December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Cradley Heath, Dudley

Saturday December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-11pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Hednesford, Rugeley, Stafford

Saturday December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Stourbridge, West Bromwich

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Walsall

Saturday December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Wolverhampton

Saturday December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 7am-11pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Waitrose opening times

Stourbridge

Saturday, December 23: 8am-9pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed