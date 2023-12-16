Judge outlines Timmins Waste Services shocking health and safety breaches which led to employee's death

Sentencing yard manager Brian Timmins and the company he run with his brothers Timmins Waste Services for manslaughter at Wolverhampton the Justice Jacobs described how the death of labourer David Willis was "an accident waiting to happen".

David Willis death on September 15, 2018, could have been prevented if the Wolverhampton company had adhered to the most basic of health and safety regulations concerning the powerful industrial shredder bought to make profit.

Despite the machine's user manual repeatedly warning how dangerous it could be the Mander Street company did not carry out one risk assessment in the year it was in operation before killing 29-year-old David Willis.

Fining the company £400,000 for corporate manslaughter and jailing yard manager Brian Timmins for seven and a half years Justice Jacobs described the shocking lack of care for emplyees.

He said: "These offences relate to the death of David Willis in horrific circumstances. He was a young man aged 29 years when he was shredded to death in an industrial shredder which was being operated by Brian Timmins.

"No words of mine can convey the tragedy of what happened on September 15, 2018. He was a hard working young man but he was so much more than that, he was a loving son.

"The family's lives have been forever blighted by what is usually called an industrial accident. But the word accident conveys what happened could be down to bad luck.

"However, Dave's death was the result of the wholesale neglect of a proper approach to health and safety at Timmins Waster Services and the complete disregard of Brian Timmins concerning the risk of injury and death.

"This was an accident that was waiting to happen."

The company bought a powerful waste shredding machine to process waste quicker and more efficient than workers could do manually.

The judge said: "Timmins Waste Services had bought an extremely powerful shredding machine which had been in use for over a year. It came with a well written manual explaining how dangerous it could be if not operated properly.

"It is a shocking feature of the case that Brian said frankly in his evidence, he had not read the safety precautions in the manual that he and another employee were regularly operating."

As well as not undertaking a risk assessment employees had not even been given proper training how to use the industrial shredder. Justice Jacobs blamed the company for allowing such lax conditions which led to David's death.

He said: "Given the obvious risk of serious injury or death from improper use of the shredder, by failing by a) carry out any risk assessment of the shredder, b) but in place safe ways of working arrangements, c) provide training and instruction, serious injury was a foreseeable consequence of Timmins Waste Service lack of duty of care to Mr Willis.

Justice Jacobs said: "Anyone working on the machine should have had training, David Willis had not had such training. Although I am sure he showed willingness to help when there were blockages. He was lifted to the top of shredder using a grab on a JCB, this was in itself a very dangerous thing to do.

"This did not cause David's death but showed indicitive lax of health and safety by the company and Mr Timmins. No risk assessment had been carried out by Timmins Waste in the relation using the shredder including dealing with blockages."

Timmins had asked staff to come in on that Saturday to make up for lost time when the machine had been out of use earlier in the week. Again there was a blockage but Timmins failed to follow the instructions in the manual and isolate the power supply so the shredder could not be turned on by the ignition key alone.

The judge said: "When Mr Willis was lifted up, no steps had been taken by Mr Timmins to isolate the shredder, to disconnect the power supply so it could not be started by turning the ignition., the failure to do this was contrary to the manual and industry guidance."

CCTV showed Mr Willis standing on top of the shredder as Timmins tried to start the machine.

David Willis

The judge said: "Mr Timmins actions at that point shows he was happy to disregard the very obvious danger to operate the powerful machine,when someone was so close to the rotas, it showed a blatant disregard for a very high risk of death.

"It was not at that moment that Mr Willis died, it was six minutes later, Mr Timmins had climbed up the shredder himself and had a conversation with Mr Willis. It was after this conversation, when the machine started again Mr Willis was killed."

Justice Jacobs stressed Timmins defence argument that David could have been taking cocaine on the morning of his death and could have committed suicide was not true.

And he questioned Timmins account of what happened that day.

He said: "Mr Timmins case is that he always believed David had come down and left, but he had not seen him come down from the shredder, he had not lifted him down, he had not seen Dave walk past him on the way out, he did not hear him say goodbye, he had not seen him get his coat and leave the yard.

"Mr Timmins accepted in his evidence he did not check Mr Willis was up there, switching it on without taking the most basic of safety steps again showed a blatant disregard for a very high risk of death."

Sentencing Timmins to seven and a half years for manslaughter, but not the perverting the course of justice charge which the jury could not decide a verdict, Justice Jacobs took into account Timmins actions after his employee had been killed.

He said: "Later that evening, Mrs Willis who was desperately looking for her son, was told by Mr Timmins he had not seen him since he walked up the road. On the Sunday morning Mr Timmins told a driver the same thing, that Dave had locked the gates. He had no basis for those statements, because he had obviously not seen David leave.

"On Sunday morning two lorries took six trips to the tip, the consequences of those lorries taking those loads to landfill on the Sunday meant despite the efforts of the police and others, David Willis remains disappeared completely."

West Midlands Police searched Poplars Landfill Site, Cannock, for David Willis remains but it was too late

Justice Jacobs blamed Timmins for lying about seeing David alive when he had already died for the failure to find his remains as the police would have concentrated their efforts on the yard which would led to them scrutinising the CCTV earlier.

Concluding the tragic sequence of events which only had happened due to Brian Timmins and Timmins Waste Services lamentable lack of care, Justice Jacobs said: "David's funeral had to held with an empty coffin."