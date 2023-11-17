Two boys aged 12 appear in court charged with murder of 19-year-old in Bilston

Ambulance crews were called to land off Laburnum Road, near to East Park and Stowlawn Playing Fields, on Monday, but Shawn Seesahai was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police charged the two schoolboys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Thursday with his murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

They appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court sitting as Wolverhampton Youth Court on Friday morning.

The hearing lasted 15 minutes and the pair appeared in the dock, sitting quietly as District Judge Graham Wilkinson outlined the case.

Both were remanded in youth detention until Monday when they will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Seesahai’s mother said in a statement previously released through police: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”