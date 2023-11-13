'She should never have had the job in the first place' Black Country politicians react to Home Secretary sacking

Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians were quick to rejoice in the end of one of the most controversial Home Secretaries in living memory. However, Conservative MPs were thin on the ground to either defend Mrs Braverman, who visited the Black Country on several occasions, or praise her firing.

Warley Labour MP John Speller welcomed the decision to end the controversial Home Secretary's spell in charge of one of the most important departments in politics.

Mr Spellar told the Express & Star: "The problem with the former Home Secretary was not just her grandstanding and antics to get headlines.

"Her major drawback is she never once got to grips with her department, she never did the job she was supposed to do."

He added: "Every week my office was full of constituents who were victims of mismanagement and shocking decisions, or waiting for years for decisions from the Home Office.

"She never took responsibility or ever got her department working properly. The Home Office is so important and she just was never up to the job.

"The fact she lasted so long is the big surprise."

Wolverhampton South East Labour MP Pat McFadden, who is helping co-ordinate Labour's General Election campaign, also questioned Mrs Braverman's suitability for the post.

She said: ""Suella Braverman should never have been appointed Home Secretary in the first place.

"She was only there as part of a deal Rishi Sunak did with the right wing of the Tory Party to avoid a leadership election. Whatever this reshuffle represents it isn't change.

"It won't make any difference to the cost of living, to high NHS waiting lists or any of the real challenges facing the country."

Cradley Heath and Old Hill Councillor Vicki Smith, who is hoping to be Labour's Stourbridge General Election candidate, was offended by Mrs Braverman's recent comments about homelessness being "a choice".

She said: "Every week I deal with families who have rented the same properties being served with an eviction notice out of the blue, so to call homelessness a choice is so offensive, especially when people are on the streets because of this Tory Government's policies.

"Braverman was had to resign for breaking the ministerial code and then the Prime Minister appointed her six days later, his judgement needs to be questioned. This is another nail in the coffin of this Government, we need a General Election."

Conservative West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey was the Home Secretary's private secretary and invited her to Tipton in June.

Mrs Braverman was given a standing ovation in Tipton after a speech when she promised to tackle the immigrants on boats issue.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey with the then Home Secretary Suella Braverman MP in June

Mr Bailey MP tweeted after the meeting: "The cabinet minister met members in Tipton after being invited to West Bromwich West constituency by MP Shaun Bailey.

"The Home Secretary in Tipton! It was great to have Suella Braverman in Tipton to meet our amazing members and activists."