Alcohol licence submitted for bar and grill at landmark city centre property

An application for alcohol has been submitted for a new bar and grill at a landmark Wolverhampton building.

The Mountain bar and grill will be in 46 Queen Street

An alcohol licence has been submitted for the Mountain Bar and Grill at 46 Queen Street which used to be Biscotto Cafe and has an instantly recognisable impressive frontage.

Harjinder Kumar Momi applied to Wolverhampton Council to serve alcohol on Mondays to Thursdays 11am to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays 11am to midnight and on Sundays 11am to 11pm.

Any comments and objections about the application should be made to Licensing Services, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SH before November 21.

