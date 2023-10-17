Wolverhampton retail park blocked off to traffic after reports of crash

The Bentley Bridge Retail Park has been blocked off to traffic as a result of the crash.
National Express West Midlands reported the incident at around 1.35pm today and warned customers of service disruption.
The number 9 bus is currently using Rookery Street, located near to the retail park, in both directions.
More updates to follow.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) October 17, 2023
Bentley Bridge Retail Park #Wolverhampton is currently blocked due to a collision
🚌 9 is using Rookery Street in both directions
Apologies for any inconvenience caused