Wolverhampton retail park blocked off to traffic after reports of crash

Bus services have been disrupted following reports of a collision at a Wolverhampton retail park.

A crash has been reported at the Bentley Bridge Retail Park. Photo: Google
The Bentley Bridge Retail Park has been blocked off to traffic as a result of the crash.

National Express West Midlands reported the incident at around 1.35pm today and warned customers of service disruption.

The number 9 bus is currently using Rookery Street, located near to the retail park, in both directions.

