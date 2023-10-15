'This current sham won't last forever' – Black Country boxing world gives KSI v Fury fight the thumbs down

KSI was beaten by Tommy Fury and demanded a rematch

Fans had to fork out £19.99 to watch the promotion to witness the YouTube and reality TV stars undertake the noble art. The night descended into chaos with one fighter trying to hit a security guard and KSI claiming he had "been robbed".

Wolverhampton comedian Gary Powndland, who is performing at Walsall Arena on October 28, cheekily asked for his money back.

He tweeted in Black Country dialect: "That boxing match was so bad with KCI and Tommer Furer I wampt a refumd on my fire stich! What a right proper joke!"

— Gary Powndland - NEW TOUR FOR 2023 (@powndland) October 14, 2023

However, Black Country Boxing co-owner Daniel Mole, who puts on fight nights across the region, believes the promotion is damaging the sport he loves.

He said: "Sad to say it’s nights like last night that make me glad I’m out of the daily grind of pro-boxing. The sport is positioning itself into very dangerous territory and, whilst it’s ran by promoters and broadcasters, it will always be about money and viewing figures.

"Be careful what you wish for though because this current sham won’t last forever and they’ll drop it as quick as they picked it up.

"When will the governing bodies get hold of their own sport and run it properly? Stop just being regulators and start governing and strategising the sport."

He added: "The likes of the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) should hold their heads in shame. Not moved the sport on at all whilst other sports have put money and resource into growing their commercial and marketing arm.

"The governing bodies are all bandits. If ever a sport needed an independent regulator it’s boxing."

And Mr Mole took a shot at the big promoters who are not giving back to the grass roots game.

He said: "If you’re sat at the top table, eating all the food and quaffing all the drink; enjoy it as your lack of action will ruin boxing. Not fit for your position."