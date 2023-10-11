Lottery-funded healthcare museum for Wolverhampton

The Health Hub in the Mander Centre

Pioneered by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity and the Arts and Heritage Group, Wolverhampton’s first healthcare museum and co-creation centre will be based in RWT’s Health Hub in the Mander Centre.

The Healthcare Heritage Centre will feature an exhibition of medical artefacts, photographs, and memorabilia from RWT’s collection, alongside four community projects covering the healthcare stories of today and a vibrant programme of talks and events.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which awarded the grant, uses money raised from the National Lottery to create positive and lasting change to peoples and communities nationwide.

The grant of £139,792 will bring about a new programme titled ‘Care, Create, Conserve’ beginning in the 75th year of the NHS and running for 18 months.

Elinor Cole, arts and heritage co-ordinator at RWT, said: “Health is universal and something we can all relate to, no matter our age, identity, belief, or circumstances, but it can also be uniquely personal.

“Care, Create, Conserve will seek to tell a story which acknowledges many different experiences and perspectives.”

Four creative residencies will be offered to local artists to explore the subject of healthcare through different perspectives.

Heritage volunteers will also be given the opportunity to manage the centre as well as training opportunities in collections, care and curation.

Ms Cole added: “This will be an amazing addition to the city centre, connecting our communities and supporting local people to explore and share their own experiences.”

Ian Fegan, director of communications and visitor economy at Wolverhampton Council, wrote in a letter of support.