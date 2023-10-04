Day of action set to highlight mental health and homelessness

The Good Shepherd will be playing its part in the day of action

Wolverhampton will mark both World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day on Tuesday, October 10 with a series of events and activities in support of issues which Wolverhampton Council were often interlinked.

A spokesman for the council said: "Mental health issues can often make it difficult for a person to secure or maintain accommodation without support, and housing and financial insecurity can worsen mental health problems.

"Experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity can lead to poor mental health.

"The recent Wolverhampton Homeless Health Needs Audit found that three quarters of people experiencing homelessness consider themselves to have one or more mental health conditions."

A number of local organisations are marking World Mental Health Day with special events taking place at Central Library including a Creative Writing Session with Recovery College designed to show people how creative writing can boost their wellbeing from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

There will also be a Tea & Talk and drop-in session with Wolverhampton Talking Therapies from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and a 90-minute Wellbeing City Walking Tour starting at the library at 10am.

Organisations across Wolverhampton are on hand to support people if they feel that their home is at risk, with people who are either homeless, or are at risk of becoming homeless asked to contact Homeless Services on 01902 556789 or via housing.options@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk.

The NHS-approved “Better Health – Every Mind Matters” also offers a range of information about good mental health and wellbeing, including self-assessment, audio guides and practical tools, at nhs.uk/every-mind-matters.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: “Around a quarter of people in England are likely to experience a mental health problem but, among the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, that number is much higher.

"The theme of World Mental Health Day this year is that mental health is a universal human right, meaning that everyone should be supported regardless of their circumstances.

"Homelessness is not just a housing issue and a case of providing someone with accommodation, but looking holistically at all of their needs including often high mental health needs.

"There are little things we can all do to lift our mood or ease our anxiety. This could be as simple as taking a walk, prioritising our sleep or opening up to a friend.

"Every Mind Matters has lots of tips and tools including a Mind Plan to help us look after our own mental health and make a big difference to how we feel.

“As a council, we are committed to working hard with our partners to support people who are homeless, who may risk losing their home, or are otherwise suffering from mental health issues.

"This World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day, I would encourage people to seek the support they, or their loved ones, may need.”

Tom Hayden, CEO of the Good Shepherd, said: “We often find that the people who present to us are not experiencing homelessness in isolation, but are also trying to address other complex issues in their lives.

“Many may be dealing with breakdown in relationships, financial difficulties and the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis, or problems with addictions, all of which are adversely affecting their mental health.