Issues for rail passengers as train breaks down near Wolverhampton

Services into Wolverhampton have been hit with delays after a train broke down

The Transport for Wales service had come to Wolverhampton at 10.28am and promptly broke down on the approach to Platform 1 at the station.

It means that services heading into Wolverhampton on the line from Birmingham New Street have been hit by diversions, delays and cancellations while engineers work to fix the train.

West Midlands Railway have issued a notice that services are set to be disrupted up to 12.30pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a broken down train outside Wolverhampton, services are currently subject to delays and amendments.

Train services running through this station may be delayed and disruption is expected to last until around 12:30 today."