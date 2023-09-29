Dudley man cleared of grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving charges

It took just 40 minutes for a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court to unanimously clear Derek Ricketts after a four-day trial.

The charges related to an incident at around 10.50pm on February 27 2020 outside the Costcutter store at the junction of Halesowen Road and Elbow Street in Old Hill, when a blue Mazda car was at the centre of the allegations.

It was alleged by the prosecution that Ricketts drove the car at Joshua Morris after the latter had tried to intervene in a private argument. But the defence for Ricketts said he was not the aggressor and that another man had attacked him through the car window with a knife.