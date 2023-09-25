Surveys still open to help families learn about SEND services

Wolverhampton Council is encouraging people who require SEND services to complete a survey

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families have been told they still have time to share their experiences of services and support in Wolverhampton.

The city's SEND and Inclusion Partnership Board is looking at how services and support for children and young people with SEND and in alternative provision can be improved.

It wants to know what children and young people with SEND think about the services and support they have.

There are four surveys, one for children aged between zero and 10, one for children aged 11 and 12, one for teenagers aged 13 to 17, and one for young people aged 18 and over.

Brenda Wile, Wolverhampton Council's Deputy Director of Education, said: “We want our SEND services to be as good as they possibly can be, and it's really important that we hear from people who use these services so that we know what is working well and what we could be doing differently.

"Please take a few moments to complete the survey and help us decide on changes that could be made to SEND services to make them work better for you and your family."

The SEND Partnership and Inclusion Board includes Wolverhampton Council, the Black Country Integrated Care Board, Wolverhampton Information, Advice and Support Service, Wolverhampton Voluntary Community Action, Voice4Parents and local schools and works with others to provide services to children and young people with SEND from birth to 25.