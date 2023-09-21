City musician honoured with ‘Madchester’ pioneer award

From left, Hannah Birch and Paul Birch from Revolver Records, Professor John Raftery, vice chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, and award-winning musician Claudia Canessa. Photo: Jonathan Jenkin Tempest Photography

Saxophonist and clarinettist Claudia Canessa was this week presented with the Revolver Records Anthony Wilson Prize for Excellence in Popular Music by the city’s Faculty of Arts, Business and Social Sciences Assessment Board in a ceremony at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

The award, established and sponsored by Revolver Records founder Paul Birch – a former city councillor – is intended as a lasting tribute to his close friend Tony Wilson, the creator and owner of Factory Records and the Hacienda Nightclub, who died in 2007.

Wilson signed the Happy Mondays, Joy Division, New Order, James and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and his life was depicted in the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People, in which he was portrayed by Steve Coogan. Revolver, based on Goldthorn Hill, was set up by Mr Birch in 1979 and is one of the UK’s longest-established independent record labels.

Following Claudia’s graduation with first class honours from the School of Performing Arts, Mr Birch said: “We are committed to supporting students with this prestigious award for excellence in popular music. We are six years into our support at the University of Wolverhampton and are delighted to announce that next year we will be offering the prize for the first time at Manchester Metropolitan University.

“Anthony was not only behind the Manchester Britpop phenomenon ‘Madchester’, he signed some of Britain’s most important artists at the same time as we signed others including the Stone Roses and the Macc Lads. He created the Hacienda nightclub and the ‘in the city’ music conference.